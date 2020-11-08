Jerry Thomas Bates, Sr., 67, peacefully passed at home Nov 1, 2020. Survived by his Mom; Doris, Wife; Sharon, Children; Angela Amey, Jerry Bates Jr, Jason Bates and Trina Morris, Grandchildren; Jillian, Khrysten, James, Cody, Kyle, Madison, Kayleigh, Geni, Autumn, Nicholas, Connor, Great-granddaughter Adaline and many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. He was loved by many. His calm, quiet and peaceful demeanor was always welcomed. His dedication to his mother, his family, his kind loving heart and gentle soul will always be remembered. A private memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store