Jerry Bates Sr.
Jerry Thomas Bates, Sr., 67, peacefully passed at home Nov 1, 2020. Survived by his Mom; Doris, Wife; Sharon, Children; Angela Amey, Jerry Bates Jr, Jason Bates and Trina Morris, Grandchildren; Jillian, Khrysten, James, Cody, Kyle, Madison, Kayleigh, Geni, Autumn, Nicholas, Connor, Great-granddaughter Adaline and many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. He was loved by many. His calm, quiet and peaceful demeanor was always welcomed. His dedication to his mother, his family, his kind loving heart and gentle soul will always be remembered. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
November 6, 2020
A sweet, kind, quiet, extremely hard worker, loved his Orioles and Ravens
And loved his children and grandchildren and family, especially his mother,
Will always miss you Uncle, Jerry
We love you, your nephew, Jerry(Jed) Morgan and family
Jerry morgan
Family
November 6, 2020
Jerry you were a good , gentle, big hearted guy, so sorry this happen to you. I hope you meet your brothers at the gate, RIP my friend.
Jody Fontz Manero
Friend
November 6, 2020
He was my brother and the kindest soul God put on earth. Love you, Mitzi
Mitzi ingrao
Sister
November 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sarah Bates Flynn
Sister
November 6, 2020

Please accept our deepest condolences to you and your family and friends
Sandy and Paul Powell
Sandra Sutherland Powell
Friend
November 6, 2020
Sending love and prayers to the entire family.
Sheila Sharpe
Family
