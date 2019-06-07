|
|
Jerry Johan Crum passed away May 4, 2019 after a long illness in Jacksonville, FL. He was born on October 17, 1943 in Dodewaard, The Netherlands to the late Hendrik Willem Crum, Sr. and Elisabeth (Van Maanen) Crum. Jerry was devoted husband to Carol P (Traube) Crum for 23 years. He was father to Scott George Crum (Angela), Todd Henry Crum, Debbie Elisabeth Crum, Jill Jeri Dement (Dave) and is survived by five grandchildren, Logan Charles Crum, Lindsey Kate Crum, Hunter David Dement, Aiden Mark Dement and Brady Nicholas Dement.He is survived by his brother, Hendrik (Hank) Willem Crum, Jr. (Pamela); sisters, Marina Janny Elisabeth Bates and Janny (Jane) Carolina Willemina Becker (William); nieces, Mairye Bates, Regina Mosca (Ralph) and Kimberly Koch (Dick); nephews, Gregory Bates (Catharine), Carl Becker (Christine) and William Becker (Ginny); grand-nieces, Heather Bates, Chiara Mei Mosca, Giana Katherine Mosca, Beatrix Becker, Vivienne Becker; and grand-nephews, Carson Koch, Colten Becker, Dawson Koch, Hendrik Becker, August Becker, William Becker.A church service will be held at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 400 Benfield Road, Severna Park, Maryland 21146 on Saturday, June 8th at 10 AM. Reception will follow at the same location.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 7 to June 8, 2019