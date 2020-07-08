Jerry D. Stamper, age 84 years of Street, MD died at his home at 1:19 am on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was the husband of Ella M. (Burkins) Stamper who died on December 20, 2016.
Mr. Stamper was born in Ashe County, NC on February 13, 1936 a son of the late Floyd and Effie Viola (Baldwin) Stamper. He served in the U.S. Army and began his career as a master barber and continued working until earlier this year. During his over 60 year career, he worked in barber shops throughout Harford County, retiring from the PX at Aberdeen Proving Ground in the mid 1990's. Mr. Stamper then continued working part time at Conner's Barber Shop in Churchville.
A member of North Harford Fish and Game and the NRA, Mr. Stamper enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by: his daughter, Roxanna Mancusi and her husband, Joseph of Raleigh, NC; his son, Dean R. Stamper of Street, MD; his sister, Carolyn Hubbard.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 9 from 6 to 8 pm at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.
The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Friday, July 10 at 11 am with Pastor Rodney Stamper of Bethany Baptist Church, Airville, PA officiating.
Interment will be in Darlington Cemetery, Darlington, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or a charity of your choice
