|
|
On December 14, 2019, Jerry E. Wilson, beloved husband of Ruth K. Wilson; devoted father of Jeffrey Wilson and his wife Donna, Glenn Wilson and his wife Tanya, Kevin Wilson and his wife Tanya; cherished grandfather of Mason, Austin, and Aisling.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10-11AM at which time a Memorial Service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jerry Wilson to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020