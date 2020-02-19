Home

Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
410-672-2200
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
ichols-Bethel United Methodist Church (NBUMC)
1239 Murray Road
Odenton, MD
Jerry L. Knoll


1941 - 2020
Jerry L. Knoll Notice
On February 14, 2020, Jerry L. Knoll, age 79, returned home to be with the Lord. Viewings will be held at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 this Friday, February 21 at 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Nichols-Bethel United Methodist Church (NBUMC), 1239 Murray Road in Odenton. Interment is private. Memorial contributions in honor of Jerry may be made to NBUMC, 1239 Murray Road, Odenton, MD 21113. Online condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com

Devoted husband of the late Rachael Knoll and the late Irene Kovanda-Knoll; beloved father of Travis & Sarah Knoll, Greg & Vanessa Knoll, Colby & Jessica Knoll, Frank Jr. & Heather Kovanda, Tom & Kori Kovanda, and Beth & Dennis Ward. Blessed with 13 grandchildren: Dean, Caleb, Sydney, Lewis, Samantha and Patrick Knoll; Greg & Krystal, Colleen and Brady Ward; Samantha Krolikowski; Kris and Ryan Kovanda; and Kelly & Justin Copeland. Honored with two great-granddaughters; Riley and Brooke Copeland. Survived by sister Joyce Mackey of Chambersburg, PA. Jerry was predeceased by two brothers and one sister
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
