Jerry Landsman, Sr., 82, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Carroll Lutheran Village after a courageous fight with several significant health issues. Born on August 31, 1936, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Landsman. He was the loving husband of Doris Adair Landsman (Craig) for 65 years.Jerry was a proud, self-made man and role model with an exemplary work ethic that he instilled in his children and grandchildren. Beginning at age 18 with Koontz Creamery as a delivery man, he always worked long, hard hours to support his wife and family. He followed his father and joined the Baltimore City Police Department in 1957 and retired in 1987 after 30 years as a Patrol Officer, Narcotics Officer, Sergeant, and finally Lieutenant of the Homicide Division. He was a highly decorated (2 bronze stars), respected and proud member of the department. After retiring from BCPD, he worked as a Senior Investigator in the MFCU of the Office of the Attorney General from 1987 to 1995 and served as a Director for the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, where he retired from in 2005.He loved the Baltimore Colts and the Baltimore Orioles and the times that he spent with the Bucs Club (former President and Chair of many committees), and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks (Elk of the Year 2008/2009; Member of the Screening Committee).Above everything else, Jerry loved his family and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He cherished family gatherings and spent days preparing for the Christmas Eve gathering of family and friends. Down to the last M&M ornament, the candy tree, the food, the train garden and the electric Snowman, he made sure that everything was the same as prior years and that the traditions continued.Surviving in addition to his wife are sons: Jerry Landsman, Jr. (Catherine), Richard Landsman (Sharon), Robert Landsman (Nancy), grandchildren: Christina Landsman, Stephanie Voight (Bryan), Andrew Landsman (Erin), David Landsman (Allison), Amy Landsman, Julie Nikkel (Lucas), Martin Landsman, and Matthew Landsman; great-grandchildren: Landon, Addison, Natalie, Brynley, Maren, Riley, and Nathan, brothers: Jack, Jimmy, Jay, Jeff, Jan, and Joel, and a sister: Janice.He was predeceased by a grandson: Jerry Daniel Landsman, brothers: Joseph and Martin, a sister: Joan Raffensburger, and in-laws: Gordon and Doris Craig and Robert Gordon Craig.The family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, from 4-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where there will also be a brief visitation from 10-11 am on Tuesday, June 11th, with a funeral service to begin at 11 am. Interment to follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, 1441 E. Mayberry Road, Westminster, MD 21158.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.Also special thanks to Carroll Hospice and Hospice at Home.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com Published in Baltimore Sun on June 9, 2019