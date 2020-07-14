Jerry W. Garron, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Monday, July 13th, 2020 at the age of 91 . He is survived by his wife, Doreen (nee Lessner), his children, Lisa (Marty) Lyons, Bonnie (Greg) Lardieri, Wendy (Mark) Berman, and Eliot Singer, his grandchildren, Jessica (Taylor) Gandy, Alex (Emily) Lyons, Jason (Mandi) Berman, Stacy (Jesse) Lynn, Michael (Alli) Lardieri, Matthew (Rachael) Lardieri, and Sam Singer, and 12 loving great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Alyce Brown, and his parents, Samuel and Sarah Garron.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.