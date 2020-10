On Saturday, October 24, 2020, Jerry W. Hall, U.S. Army Veteran, of Forest Hill, age 67, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Hazel (nee James) Hall.



At the request of Jerry, there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jerry with memorial contributions to The Humane Society of Harford County.



