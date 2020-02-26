|
Jesse L. Waldron, Jr., 96, of White Hall, MD passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Marguerite (Wiley) Waldron.
Born in 1923 to Jesse Waldron, Sr. and Elizabeth (Hankins) Waldron, Jesse was one of 6 kids. He was a big story teller, always sharing fond memories with friends and family. When he wasn't recalling memories, Jesse might have been found hunting, fishing, playing cards, or strumming a banjo or guitar. He was a member of the North Harford Fish and Game Association, the Stewartstown American Legion, and the Stewartstown W.F.W. Jesse was a great man, a loving husband, a caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and a friend to many.
In addition to his wife Marguerite, Jesse is survived by his daughters Jessie Knadig and her husband John; Connie Moser, and Betsy Renfrow and her husband Paul; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings.
A public viewing will be held from 9-11am on Thursday February 27, 2020 at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. located at 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363. A funeral service will begin at 11 am with interment to follow at Centre Presbyterian Cemetery in New Park, PA with Rev. Donald Hackett officiating services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial donations to the Centre Presbyterian Church Preservation Fund at 83 New Park Road, New Park, PA 17352 or to a charity of your choosing.
