On Sunday, September 6th 2020, Jessica Brause, a loving mother, teacher, and friend, passed away due to complications from cancer at the age of 42.



Jessica grew up in Columbia, Maryland and received her Bachelors of Arts in Secondary Foreign Language Education and Romance Languages from the University of Maryland. She was a lifelong learner and obtained masters degrees from George Washington University and University of Granada in Spain. She served as a middle school and high school teacher of Spanish and French in Montgomery County Public Schools for many years. She cared for her students and colleagues immensely and was a great friend and mentor to many across the state and globe.



Jessica was passionate and fun. She loved traveling and learning new languages and cultures, ballroom dancing, yoga, meditation and spending time with her many friends. She was known for her generosity, optimism, gratitude, and love. More than anything, she loved her six year old son, Diego.



Jessica was preceded in death by her father, Allan Brause, and her grandmother, Ann Hall. She is survived by her mother Sharon Brause, her step-mother Mervelyn Wyllie-Brause, her sister, Shayna Jones, brother-in-law Michael Jones and niece Remi Jones, her step-brother Willbert Andrew Thompson, her son Diego Perdomo-Brause, and Diego's father Marcos Perdomo. She is also survived by many dear aunts and uncles, cousins, and close friends.



A memorial service will be held at Temple Beth Shalom on Sunday Sept 13th at 11 am for close family only. The service will be followed by a virtual Shiva to remember and celebrate Jessica on September 13th and 14th at 7:30 pm.



Jessica embraced and believed deeply in learning, love and gratitude. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever" (Mahatma Gandhi). Jessica will be greatly missed and forever loved.



