1/1
Jessica Brause
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, September 6th 2020, Jessica Brause, a loving mother, teacher, and friend, passed away due to complications from cancer at the age of 42.

Jessica grew up in Columbia, Maryland and received her Bachelors of Arts in Secondary Foreign Language Education and Romance Languages from the University of Maryland. She was a lifelong learner and obtained masters degrees from George Washington University and University of Granada in Spain. She served as a middle school and high school teacher of Spanish and French in Montgomery County Public Schools for many years. She cared for her students and colleagues immensely and was a great friend and mentor to many across the state and globe.

Jessica was passionate and fun. She loved traveling and learning new languages and cultures, ballroom dancing, yoga, meditation and spending time with her many friends. She was known for her generosity, optimism, gratitude, and love. More than anything, she loved her six year old son, Diego.

Jessica was preceded in death by her father, Allan Brause, and her grandmother, Ann Hall. She is survived by her mother Sharon Brause, her step-mother Mervelyn Wyllie-Brause, her sister, Shayna Jones, brother-in-law Michael Jones and niece Remi Jones, her step-brother Willbert Andrew Thompson, her son Diego Perdomo-Brause, and Diego's father Marcos Perdomo. She is also survived by many dear aunts and uncles, cousins, and close friends.

A memorial service will be held at Temple Beth Shalom on Sunday Sept 13th at 11 am for close family only. The service will be followed by a virtual Shiva to remember and celebrate Jessica on September 13th and 14th at 7:30 pm.

Jessica embraced and believed deeply in learning, love and gratitude. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever" (Mahatma Gandhi). Jessica will be greatly missed and forever loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
FOR CLOSE FAMILY ONLY -- Temple Beth Shalom
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved