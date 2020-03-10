Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600

Jessica Lynn Yeager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica Lynn Yeager Notice
On March 7, 2020, Jessica Lynn Yeager; loving daughter of Keith and Terri Yeager; dear sister of Paige Clafferty and husband Jamie, and Michael Yeager. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Jessica's life at Schimunek Funeral Homes, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12 Noon. Interment private. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the of Maryland, 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium MD 21093 or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill NJ 08034. On-line condolences may be left @
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -