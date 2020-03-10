|
On March 7, 2020, Jessica Lynn Yeager; loving daughter of Keith and Terri Yeager; dear sister of Paige Clafferty and husband Jamie, and Michael Yeager. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, loving family and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Jessica's life at Schimunek Funeral Homes, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12 Noon. Interment private. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the of Maryland, 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium MD 21093 or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill NJ 08034. On-line condolences may be left @
