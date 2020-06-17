Jessie M. Powers, age 91, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on June 10, 2020 at Forest Hill Heights in Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Gracen County, Virginia, she was the daughter of Wiley Bradford and Rosa Lura (Plummer) Reedy and wife of 75 years to Walter M. Powers. She enjoyed being a homemaker most of her life. She was a faithful member of the Franklin Missionary Baptist Church and her life revolved around her family and her church.
In addition to her husband, Jessie is survived by her grandchildren, Creighton P. Leizear; Jason (Jamie) P. Leizear, Walter (Sarah) Leizear and great grandchildren Molly, Nicholas, Mason and Addison Leizear; and son-in-law, Stanley F. Leizear, Jr.
In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her daughter, Brenda Carol Leizear.
A service was held at Franklin Missionary Baptist Church in Darlington, MD on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Interment took place at Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
In addition to her husband, Jessie is survived by her grandchildren, Creighton P. Leizear; Jason (Jamie) P. Leizear, Walter (Sarah) Leizear and great grandchildren Molly, Nicholas, Mason and Addison Leizear; and son-in-law, Stanley F. Leizear, Jr.
In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her daughter, Brenda Carol Leizear.
A service was held at Franklin Missionary Baptist Church in Darlington, MD on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Interment took place at Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.