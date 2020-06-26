Jessieme "Jasmine" Koliber
On June 24, 2020 Jessieme "Jasmine" Koliber (nee Burdusi) loving daughter of the late Emmanuel and Triantafilia Burdusi; loving mother of John Koliber; dear sister of John Burdusi and the late Steve, Bill, and Chris; dear aunt of Fr. Manuel Burdusi, Michael Burdusi, Rose, Alyssa, Mark "Marcello", Ted "Theodore", Marina, Rosie, Gregory, and the late Chris Burdusi; devoted friend of Scott Broadbent; also survived by many cousins and other loving relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 26 from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S Conkling Street Baltimore, MD 21224. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. in St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 520 Ponca Street Baltimore, MD 21224. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery.

No one will be permitted in the funeral home or church without a face covering.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
