Jewel Dean Hall of Aberdeen, MD died peacefully at home with her family by her side on March 15, 2019, due to complications from brain cancer. Jewel was 81 years young.Born on July 31, 1937, in Newport, Tennessee, Jewel was the daughter of the late Leonard and Pauline Crum of Newport, Tennessee. Jewel and J.M. Hall were married in 1954. They moved to Aberdeen with her family in 1968. She stood by her husband for 25 years while he served in the Army. J.M. died in 1975.In addition to her parents & husband, Jewel was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister; Earl Crum, Elwood Crum, Eula Mae Crum Gregory and Mack Crum. Jewel is survived by her youngest brother, L.D. Crum and wife Alice of Newport, Tennessee; two daughters Teresa Hall Dixon and her husband Richard, and Pamela Jean Hall; a son, Glenn Avery Hall, all of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Robert A. Vincenti II and wife Deena L. Madore, Jessica Dixon Bieber and husband Eric, Richard J. Vincenti and wife Ashley, Sara Dixon Stocksdale and husband Jake and PFC Billy Hall; great grandchildren, Lexia, Dominic and Christopher Vincenti, Tess Renee Stocksdale and Brynn R. Madore; and her companion of many years Robert Hanson who was a father figure to Jewel's children and grandfather to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Jewel was a former member of the Aberdeen Lions Club. She was an active member of the American Legion Post 128 Ladies Auxiliary where she was a color bearer. Jewel was a gardener, seamstress and homemaker. Jewel loved her pets and travelling. She had worked as a waitress with Colonels Choice and a cafeteria server with Harford County Schools. Her favorite and most important job was that of wife, mother and grandmother. Jewel had many friends. She had the most welcoming smile and piercing blue eyes. Jewel was a very compassionate person by nature. Family and friends will honor Jewel's life at McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, Maryland. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, from 5-7pm with service to follow at 7pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 128 Ladies Auxiliary, 44 N. Parke Street, Aberdeen, Maryland.Condolences may be left on the guest book at mccomasfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary