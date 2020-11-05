Steelers Nation lost one of its most loyal and dedicated fans when Jim Reinsel passed away on October 28, 2020.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janet Magdic Reinsel; his daughter, Kara Reinsel; son-in-law, Mike Bowman; granddog, Fox; his brother, John Reinsel; sister-in-law, Sandy Reinsel; nephew, Chris Reinsel; niece, Sarah Reinsel Brucker; brother-in-law, Mike Magdic; sister-in-law, Kathy Magdic; nephews, Matt Magdic and Mike Magdic; and countless friends.
Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 1 to 4pm, followed by a private service for the family at 4:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Special Olympics
of Maryland - https://www.somd.org
