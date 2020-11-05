1/1
Jim Michael Reinsel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steelers Nation lost one of its most loyal and dedicated fans when Jim Reinsel passed away on October 28, 2020.

Jim is survived by his wife, Janet Magdic Reinsel; his daughter, Kara Reinsel; son-in-law, Mike Bowman; granddog, Fox; his brother, John Reinsel; sister-in-law, Sandy Reinsel; nephew, Chris Reinsel; niece, Sarah Reinsel Brucker; brother-in-law, Mike Magdic; sister-in-law, Kathy Magdic; nephews, Matt Magdic and Mike Magdic; and countless friends.

Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 1 to 4pm, followed by a private service for the family at 4:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Special Olympics of Maryland - https://www.somd.org

Online condolences may be made at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
04:30 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
4109929090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved