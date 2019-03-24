|
On March 21, 2019, JJ Huffman; beloved son of Gerald Huffman, Sr., and Janet Stinchcomb; loving brother of Jackie McKay and her husband Jason, Julianne Vogel and her husband Shawn, James Huffman and his wife Arielle, and Daniel Stinchcomb; dear uncle of Dylan Vogel, Sawyer, Hadley and Finley McKay.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Road, on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Private Service to be held at a later date. Donations may be made in JJ's name to the Addiction Connection Resources, 1804 Harford Road Fallston, MD 21047 https://acr-helps.org/donate-now/ . Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019