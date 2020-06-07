Jo Ann B. Clay of Harborview Condominiums, Baltimore, MD, died on 5/22/2020 at the age of 76 after a long period of confinement due to illness.



Jo Ann was born in Baltimore, MD, attended local public schools and graduated from Morgan State University. She worked briefly as a teacher then spent the rest of her career with the Social Security Administration(SSA). She retired from the position of an SSA Area Director Executive for many SSA offices in New York City. She was an excellent mentor to her staff and was instrumental in advancing the careers of many SSA executives and managers in the New York Region. Upon retirement, she relocated to Baltimore.



Jo Ann was a very feisty and vivacious person who exuded an air of elegance and intelligence. She loved to dance to Latin music, loved to party, and was a body builder.



Jo Ann was predeceased by her only child Brian Hubbard and her parents Leroy and Monterey Clay. She is mourned by her granddaughter Jasmine Hubbard, daughter-in-law Susie Hubbard, her companion Milton Hillery and a host of friends.



