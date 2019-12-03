|
On November 29th, 2019; Jo-Ann Bishop, of Monkton; loving wife of Joseph "Lee" Bishop Jr.; cherished mother of Alyson A. Bishop; dear sister of George Kinlein Jr. and the late John Q. Kinlein; devoted fur mom to Zoe the dog and Daisy the cat; Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Jo-Ann's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home -16924 York Road, 21111 Monkton MD on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 from 2-4PM-6-8PM. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11AM. Interment to follow at Monkton United Methodist Church.
