Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD 21111
410-343-3000
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Jo-Ann Bishop Notice
On November 29th, 2019; Jo-Ann Bishop, of Monkton; loving wife of Joseph "Lee" Bishop Jr.; cherished mother of Alyson A. Bishop; dear sister of George Kinlein Jr. and the late John Q. Kinlein; devoted fur mom to Zoe the dog and Daisy the cat; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Jo-Ann's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home -16924 York Road, 21111 Monkton MD on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 from 2-4PM-6-8PM. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11AM. Interment to follow at Monkton United Methodist Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 3, 2019
