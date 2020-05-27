Jo Anne Miller, age 80, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on May 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Lanis and Olive (Beaver) Thomas and wife of the late Edward Gordon Miller.
Jo Anne is survived by her sons, Edward L. Miller and David L. Miller; brother, Ronald (Christine) Thomas; and grandchildren, Zachary Miller and Nicholas Miller.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Melinda L. Miller.
A special thanks to all the caregivers that assisted with Mrs. Miller for the last two years.
A private service was held for family and invited guests.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2020.