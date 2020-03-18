|
On Friday, March 13, 2020, Jo Carroll (nee Berger) Buell, age 74, of Timonium, MD. Beloved wife of the late Courtland F. Buell, Jr.; devoted mother of Courtland F. Buell, III and his wife Julie; cherished sister in law of Ann Turner C. Berger. Also survived by two nephews and one niece. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Hopkins Berger. Jo Carroll attended Notre Dame Preparatory School, Notre Dame College and graduated from Towson University.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jo Carroll with memorial contributions to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020