Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720

Jo Carroll BUELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Carroll BUELL Notice
On Friday, March 13, 2020, Jo Carroll (nee Berger) Buell, age 74, of Timonium, MD. Beloved wife of the late Courtland F. Buell, Jr.; devoted mother of Courtland F. Buell, III and his wife Julie; cherished sister in law of Ann Turner C. Berger. Also survived by two nephews and one niece. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Hopkins Berger. Jo Carroll attended Notre Dame Preparatory School, Notre Dame College and graduated from Towson University.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jo Carroll with memorial contributions to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -