On August 30, 2020; J. O. HAMBY passed away. He is the beloved husband of the late Sylvia Dozier Hamby; loving father of Susan Long (John), Laurie Murphy, and Jeff Hamby (Ann); cherished grandfather of John Long III, Austin Hamby, Julia Bonomo, Audrea King, Jenny Long, Jillian Mann, Jake Hamby, and Kelley Murphy; devoted great grandfather of ten great grandchildren; dear brother of the late T. A. Hamby, Jr.



Funeral Services and Burial at Meadowridge Memorial Park were previously held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 582, Columbia, MD 21045 or to Chapelgate Presbyterian Church, 2600 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store