On November 21, 2020, Joachim Fritz Hermann Diedrich "Jo" passed away, his life cut short by cancer, leaving the world just shy of his 54th wedding anniversary with the love of his life Sue. Jo carved his own unique path in life and impacted many along the way. He was born in 1943 in Berlin, Germany, spent his early years in South America and immigrated to the United States in 1956. He received a chemical engineering degree and MBA from Purdue University and enjoyed a career that led him, Sue, and their three children to live in various places around the world, Argentina, Spain, and the United Kingdom, before eventually moving to Baltimore in 1988. Jo left the corporate world in 1993 and fulfilled a lifelong dream to create and run his own business. His work ethic, drive, and sense of commitment to his employees and clients led him to continue running his medical billing company, up until the final weeks of his life. Jo and Sue were true life partners who enjoyed travelling in Europe and South America, skiing and hiking in Colorado, attending Ravens football games, and enjoying time with friends and family over a meal and glass of Malbec. He was a wonderful husband, dad, father-in-law, grandpa and he shared his love of adventure, mountains, hiking & skiing with his children and eventually grandsons at a mountain home he called Seventh Heaven. He will be missed dearly. Jo is survived by his wife, Susan Diedrich (nee Apley), three children Christina Westerkamp, Kurt Diedrich, and Sara Brohl; eight grandsons Alex, Nick, Lucas, Ben, Jonathan, Harrison, Jax, and Logan; and two brothers Jürgen Diedrich and Ernesto Diedrich.



A virtual celebration of life to be held in December.



