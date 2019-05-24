|
On May 22, 2019 Joan A. Grochowina passed away. She was the beloved wife of Thaddeus Grochowina; devoted mother of James McMullian, Jr., Jeanne Linker, Jodye Whitcomb, Joanne Tart, Jennifer McMullian, and the late Jeff McMullian; cherished grandmother of numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister of Lance Limoges (Diane), loving sister-in-law of Lorraine Schab (John), and Edward Grochowina; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Stephen Church, Building Fund, 8030 Bradshaw Rd. Kingsville, MD 21087. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 24 to May 25, 2019