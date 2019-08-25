|
On August 22, 2019, Joan A. Guanti, beloved wife of John Guanti; cherished daughter of the late Peter and Mary Loiero; loving sister of Mary Kurts and Virginia Wolf, and the late Alphonse, Fannie, Helen, Connie, Rose, Vincent and Joseph. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030, on Tuesday at 10 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019