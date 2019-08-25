Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
100 Church Lane
Cockeysville, MD
Joan A. Guanti
On August 22, 2019, Joan A. Guanti, beloved wife of John Guanti; cherished daughter of the late Peter and Mary Loiero; loving sister of Mary Kurts and Virginia Wolf, and the late Alphonse, Fannie, Helen, Connie, Rose, Vincent and Joseph. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030, on Tuesday at 10 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
