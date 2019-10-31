|
On October 28, 2019; Joan Ann King; of Baltimore, Maryland; beloved wife of the late Joseph John King, Sr.; devoted mother of Joseph J. King, Jr. and Dawn McCracken; loving grandmother of Heather Ong, Derek McCracken, Meghan King, Nicholas King and the late Zachary Ayres; great grandmother of Emily Ong, Elsee McCracken ,Sophia Ong, Samuel Ong, Liam McCormack, Luke McCormack, Dillon King, Tessie Enman and Mason Ayres; dear sister of Helen Tucker and the late John Meyers; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews in-laws and many friends.
Family and friends will honor Joan's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm with a funeral ceremony at 8:00 pm. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019