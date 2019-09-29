|
Joan Ann Puppe passed away on September 7, 2019, at College Manor Assisted Living in Lutherville, Maryland. Joan was born in the Bronx, New York, on November 6, 1927, the daughter of John L. and Alice Dunn Reilly. Joan was proud of her Irish heritage, her New York roots, and her Catholic faith.
Joan worked for thirty-seven years for the telephone companies in Baltimore. She was active in St. Brigid's Church, the John Booth Senior Center, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Joan was predeceased by her husbands, Melvin M. Hughes and Calvin H. Puppe, her son, Kenneth E. Hughes, and Ken's son, Eric P. Hughes. Joan is survived by her son, Kevin P. Hughes, and his wife Nancy, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and their son, John K. Hughes; by her daughter, Clare Puppe, of Baltimore, Maryland; by Ken's children, Melissa Hughes Rich and Matthew C. Hughes; and by five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Joan was a loving mother and grandmother, a loyal friend, and a generous supporter of many charitable organizations.
There will be viewings on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, October 12, at 9:00 a.m. at Ruck Funeral Home, 1050 York Road, Towson, Maryland. The funeral service will be held at Ruck Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery, 1601 Taylor Avenue, Parkville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in memory of Joan be made to , of Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019