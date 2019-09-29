Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Puppe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan A. Puppe


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan A. Puppe Notice
Joan Ann Puppe passed away on September 7, 2019, at College Manor Assisted Living in Lutherville, Maryland. Joan was born in the Bronx, New York, on November 6, 1927, the daughter of John L. and Alice Dunn Reilly. Joan was proud of her Irish heritage, her New York roots, and her Catholic faith.

Joan worked for thirty-seven years for the telephone companies in Baltimore. She was active in St. Brigid's Church, the John Booth Senior Center, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Joan was predeceased by her husbands, Melvin M. Hughes and Calvin H. Puppe, her son, Kenneth E. Hughes, and Ken's son, Eric P. Hughes. Joan is survived by her son, Kevin P. Hughes, and his wife Nancy, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and their son, John K. Hughes; by her daughter, Clare Puppe, of Baltimore, Maryland; by Ken's children, Melissa Hughes Rich and Matthew C. Hughes; and by five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Joan was a loving mother and grandmother, a loyal friend, and a generous supporter of many charitable organizations.

There will be viewings on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, October 12, at 9:00 a.m. at Ruck Funeral Home, 1050 York Road, Towson, Maryland. The funeral service will be held at Ruck Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery, 1601 Taylor Avenue, Parkville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in memory of Joan be made to , of Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now