|
|
JOAN ANN EGE, age 80 years of Havre de Grace, MD and formerly of Whiteford, MD died on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 11:25 am at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace. She was the wife of Howard Wesley Ege who died in 1988.
Mrs. Ege was born in Whiteford, MD on May 18, 1939 a daughter of the late John Cunningham and Florence Mae (Morris) Whiteford. A lifetime resident of Harford County, Joan attended Slate Ridge High School through grade six, and then North Harford High School from grades seven through twelve. She graduated in 1957. Shortly after graduation, Joan began what would be a 36 year career with the Department of the Army, Aberdeen, MD. She started with an agency on post and later transferred to the U.S. Army Ballistic Research Laboratory (BRL) on post in 1960. Joan was the recipient of the Ballistic Research Laboratories 1987 Director's Award. She retired in 1993 as a computer specialist with the BRL. In 1995, she returned to the same position as a computer consultant. Her final retirement came in 1997.
Joan was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, MD. She passed leaving memories with those with whom she worked, laughed, lived for and loved.
In addition to the deaths of her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, James Allen Whiteford.
Interment will be private.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 2-5 pm at the Slate Ridge Post #182, American Legion, 2217 Whiteford Rd., Whiteford, MD 21160
In lieu of flowers, sewing materials for Quilts of Valor through the Delta Senior Center will be collected.
Contributions in her memory to a would also be appreciated.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020