|
|
On January 5, 2020, Joan Anna Kusik, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of John Kusik, Jr. for 59 wonderful years; devoted mother of Deborah Jones & her husband David, John Kusik, III and Mary Jo Linscott & her husband Bryan; cherished grandmother of Ethan Jones, John Kusik, IV, Anna Linscott and Andrew Linscott. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Joan loved gardening flowers, baking apple pies and traveling with her family, just to name a few. She was a very active and loyal parishioner to St. Mary Church for over 40 years. She especially enjoyed teaching Sunday school to the children. Joan was a compassionate, loving person and cared for her family very much.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Joan's life at Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church-1021 St. Mary's Road, Pylesville, MD, 21132. Interment will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020