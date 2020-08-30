Joan B. Sullivan, 79, of the Edenwald Retirement Community in Towson, MD and formerly South Pasadena, CA died August 22, 2020. Joan graduated from Newton College of the Sacred Heart in 1962. She married James Sullivan of Arlington MA in 1963, and the couple moved to Southern California in 1969. Joan worked for many years at The Grantsmanship Center, a non-profit in Los Angeles. Joan was always very close with her late sister Veronica Volk, and in her later years, she delighted in keeping in touch with her nephews Jeffrey, Andrew, and Michael, and their families. She moved to Maryland after her husband James passed in 2008. Joan will be remembered by her friends and family for her warmth and lively sense of humor, and for her love of tennis, both as a player and spectator. She is survived by her daughter Moira Sullivan and son-in-law Mark Levis of Phoenix MD, her son Sean Sullivan and daughter-in-law Joan Ochoa Sullivan of Monrovia, CA, and her four grandchildren, Brian, Matthew, Jack, and Samuel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com
