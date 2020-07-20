Joan Bogarad, 86, of Catonsville, MD passed away on Saturday, July 18th, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Sherry (Mitchell) Mankosa and Barry (Catherine) Bogarad; brother, Dr. Howard (Diane) Silverman; and grandchildren, Marcey Mankosa (Mat Trachok) and Sarah Mankosa. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Martin S. Bogarad and parents, Faye and Bernard Silverman.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to CHANA Baltimore, 1325 Bedford Road, P.O. Box 15096, Baltimore, MD 21282-9998.



