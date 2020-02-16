|
On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, JOAN LUCILLE BON, nee Hett, beloved wife of the late Martin Tiernan Bon, devoted mother of Debbie Bon, Marty Bon, and Cindy D'Amico and her husband Gene; cherished mother-in-law of Christine Bon; and loving grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 4. She was predeceased by her son Greg Bon.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Noon, Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Ursula Catholic Church, 8801 Harford Road, Parkville (21234). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Mrs. Bon's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered on our website. Arrangements by the MacNabb Funeral Home, P.A. of Catonsville
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020