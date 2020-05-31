Joan C. Edgar
Joan Catherine Edgar née Kilduff, 84, a retired office manager and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully at Gilchrist Hospice Center on May 25, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Charles and Helen Kilduff and was a proud graduate of Seton High School and Notre Dame of Maryland University. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Paul J. Edgar, her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Joe Luhrman, her daughters, Karen Funk, Barbara Ward Thall, and Michele Ward Griffin, and five grandchildren, Declan, Grace, Eamonn, Lucy, and Finley. She will be remembered for her keen intelligence, kindness, generosity, and devotion to her family. A memorial service to honor Joan will be postponed until family and friends can safely and freely gather. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Joan's memory to the COPD Foundation.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.
