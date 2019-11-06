|
Joan C. Henschel passed away peacefully on Oct 23, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was 90 yrs. old. and former resident of Glen Arm, MD, Westcolang Lake, PA, Naples, FL and later Phoenix, AZ.
Predeceased by her husband, Howard Henschel, she is survived by her daughters Carol B. Henschel (Rick Knight,) Joyce B. Fogg (Tom) and her son James A. Henschel along with six beloved grandchildren & six great grandchildren.
Born in Port Jervis & raised in Elmhurst, NY she graduated from Newtown High School in 1947. Joan Henschel started her career in a secretarial pool at Simplex Wire & Cable Co. in New York City. During that time, she met and married her husband and they moved to Glen Arm, Md. to raise their family. In 1968 she and her husband established their printing business, Custom Copy Printing Center, Inc. on Loch Raven Blvd in Towson. They worked side by side for many years and were later joined by their daughter, Carol and son, James until her husband's death 1992. After his death Joan retired to Naples, FL becoming active in her community and participating in many functions, club activities and was active in the local Presbyterian Church.
Joan Henschel was an avid gardener landscaping her homes in MD and PA and enjoyed maintaining her flower and vegetable gardens. She also loved to sew, quilt and embroider and gave away many projects to her family and grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be private. If you would like to honor Joan's memory please send donations to the ()
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019