Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
View Map
Joan C. Holloway


1937 - 2019
Joan C. Holloway Notice
Joan Carole Holloway, 82, of White Hall, Maryland died on September 26, 2019. Joan is survived by her husband, Chester Holloway, her son, Brian Holloway, her daughter, Sharon Daily, her granddaughters, Ashley Holloway, Hannah Holloway, Abigail Daily, Caroline Daily, her daughter in law, Debbie Holloway, her son in law, Greg Daily and several other family members and friends.

Joan was born on September 15, 1937 to Herbert and Dorothy Bush. Joan is predeceased by her parents and by her brother, Herbert "Buzzy" Bush. Joan graduated from Parkville High School and attended Towson University. She married Chet on August 21, 1965 and after a few years welcomed Brian and Sharon into their family. Joan will be remembered for her kindness, infectious laugh, sense of humor, silliness, exceptional cooking skills, strong faith in God and the unconditional love she bestowed upon her family and friends.

A Quaker Memorial Service will be held in the Broadmead Retirement Community, 13801 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Saturday, October 19th at 1:00 p.m.

Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA has been entrusted with her arrangements.

For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
