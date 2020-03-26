|
|
On March 25, 2020, Joan C. Wertheimer, of Towson, MD, passed away at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband, Gunther Wertheimer, and her parents, Sadie and Samuel Tonkonogy. She is survived by her children, Debra Wertheimer (late James Keogh), Susan Wertheimer David (Alexander David), Samuel Wertheimer (Pamela Rosenthal), and Pelle Wertheimer (Joseph Greenwald), her grandchildren, Sarah Keogh (Jonathan Cooper), Rachel David, Joshua Keogh (Meredith Mitchell), Toby David, Mira David (Jack Murphy), Molly Keogh (Ryan Feeley), Noah Wertheimer, Rebecca Wertheimer, Jacob Greenwald, and Ely Greenwald, and great-grandchildren, Ben Cooper, Emma Cooper, Henry Feeley, Jonah Keogh, and James Feeley.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020