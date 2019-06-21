|
|
Joan C. Wooten, age 82, of Fallston, MD passed away on June 16, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Kakel and Jeannette (Baird) Kakel and loving wife of Denis Mengele. She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed going on walks with her husband.
Mrs. Wooten is survived by two daughters, Tina Laviola and Debbie Kalb; and three grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, and Dominic.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Ted Wooten.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Parkwood Cemetery, Parkville, MD.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019