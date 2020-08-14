1/1
Joan Carol (Minnick) Smith
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of Joan Carol Smith of Bel Air, MD, born September 14, 1942 peacefully passed on July 31, 2020 at the age of 77. The Daughter of the late John Jacob Minnick Jr. and Thelma Marie Bonsiero (Padgett).

She was a warm, loving, free spirited person with a life long passion for gardening and dancing of many genres and will be deeply missed by all.

Preceded in death by Husband James Franklin Dillon and Longtime companion Frank Cullum.

Survived by: Children; Anthony Dillon and wife Dawn, Terry Dillon and companion Lisa Szymanski, Tina Gilger (Dillon) and Husband Kenny, and Lisa Smith. Grandchildren: Adrian Gilger, Krystle Elliott, Joshua Dillon, Jeffrey Keeney II, Meggie Tuscano, Seth Dillon, Tanner Dillion, Raygan Buchanan, and 13 Great Grandchildren.

Siblings: Virginia Carpenter and Husband Roger, Marie Wood and Husband Art, Jeanette Sions, Timothy Minnick and Wife Dorothy, Patricia Smith and Husband Lloyd, the late Dennis Minnick, several Nieces and Nephews and longtime friend Beverly Albert.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved