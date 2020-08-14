In Loving Memory of Joan Carol Smith of Bel Air, MD, born September 14, 1942 peacefully passed on July 31, 2020 at the age of 77. The Daughter of the late John Jacob Minnick Jr. and Thelma Marie Bonsiero (Padgett).



She was a warm, loving, free spirited person with a life long passion for gardening and dancing of many genres and will be deeply missed by all.



Preceded in death by Husband James Franklin Dillon and Longtime companion Frank Cullum.



Survived by: Children; Anthony Dillon and wife Dawn, Terry Dillon and companion Lisa Szymanski, Tina Gilger (Dillon) and Husband Kenny, and Lisa Smith. Grandchildren: Adrian Gilger, Krystle Elliott, Joshua Dillon, Jeffrey Keeney II, Meggie Tuscano, Seth Dillon, Tanner Dillion, Raygan Buchanan, and 13 Great Grandchildren.



Siblings: Virginia Carpenter and Husband Roger, Marie Wood and Husband Art, Jeanette Sions, Timothy Minnick and Wife Dorothy, Patricia Smith and Husband Lloyd, the late Dennis Minnick, several Nieces and Nephews and longtime friend Beverly Albert.



A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



