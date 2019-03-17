Home

Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
On March 15, 2019, Joan Catherine Schmidt of Finksburg, loving aunt of George J. (Brenda) Bopst and their children George D. (Brittany) Bopst and Jennifer (Joseph) Matrey, and Denise Bopst and her children Robert and Ashley; she was predeceased by her sisters Carolyn Bopst and Patricia Schmidt, by her brother-in-law George M. Bopst, by her nephew Robert Bopst, and by her life companion Charles "Bud" Riddle. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
