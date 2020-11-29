Joan Catherine Valenti, 85, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Joan was born on July 2, 1935, in Marley Creek, Maryland, to the late Margaret and Elmer LaBarre. She retired as the first female executive for Montgomery Wards. Joan was active in the Point Pleasant Community Association and the Merry Makers, and she belonged to the Stork Club (card playing club). She enjoyed card playing, wintering in Florida, and most of all, she loved being with her family.
In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her devoted husband of 64 years, Sebastian S. Valenti, and her five siblings. She is survived by her loving son, Michael C. Valenti and his wife Betty; her beloved grandchildren, Lauren Langley and Amanda Valenti; her cherished great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Sebastian Langley; and her dear sister, Bonnie Ludwig.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Monday, November 30th, from 11 AM - 1 PM.
A Celebration of Life service will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association
www.alz.org
.
www.singletonfuneralhome.com
.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.