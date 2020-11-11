On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Joan E. Chasis, nee Walters, 90 years of age, passed away at home from pancreatic cancer. More recently of Timber Pines in Spring Hill FL, previously of Catonsville, MD and originally of Bromyard England. She is survived by her husband, Charles (Chaz), mother of Craig Chasis and Jocelyn Klucar and husband Jim and much adored grandchildren Jillian, Paige and Trey. Also survived by sisters Jeanie Jones, Nancy Lloyd and Olive Smith and predeceased by parents Edwin and Florence Walters sisters Kate Burston, Queenie Wilford and brothers Joseph, Edward, George and Stanley Walters. This massive family and their extensive progeny - always reaching for new horizons somewhat in the ilk of their Pilgrim ancestors - are living throughout England as well as Australia, France, New Zealand, Switzerland and Pennsylvania, with holdings in Florida, Maryland and Mexico. Joan and Chaz were married in Worcester, England on March 6, 1954 while Chaz with the U.S. Air Force assigned to RAF Station Brize - Norten, Oxford. Joan had been a credentialed cosmetologist in England and in short order was able to receive accreditation and her State of Maryland license at which point she was recruited by "Andre Empire Salon of St. Moritz" on Charles St. in downtown Baltimore. She continued 'styling" until 1964 at which time Joan retired to become a stay at home mother for her upcoming children. Despite her 41 year history of Type 1 diabetes, as well as a bladder cancer survivor, Joan was forever upbeat that she might soon recover her zeal for golf, tennis, gardening and cards. Some years ago Joan signed on as an organ donor with Maryland and Florida's Driver's License Programs. Nationwide over 100,000 patients are on waiting lists for viable transplantable organs. This dire and never-ending need was aptly portrayed on a recently seen bumper sticker reading "Please Don't Take Your Organs to Heaven, As God Knows, We Need Them Here." Joan also made her physicians aware that she was available to engage in any tests or trials in pursuit of a cure for diabetes. Work is actively underway in the development of an artificial pancreas, with recent reports indicating a bionic pancreas is nearing fruition. Furthermore, Joan signed on with the United Tissue Network for full body donation. The network provides human tissue for a variety of program including, physician education, surgical training, device research and drug research and development. Joan was a loving and loyal citizen of America, proud of her conservative political bent while also a dedicated "anglophile" with unwavering love for England - her country of origin.



