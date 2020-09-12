1/
Joan Cohen
Joan Cohen (nee Ford), 88 of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Thursday, September 10th, 2020. She is survived by her children Debra Donahoo, Robert (Susan) Cohen, and Helene (Edward) Cole, her grandchildren David (Elizabeth) Donahoo, Derek (Angela) Donahoo, Mitchell Cohen (Daniel Sitts), and Brett (Samantha) Donahoo, and by her great-grandchildren Virgina Rosemary Donahoo, Dillon William Donahoo, and Tenley Ruth Donahoo. She was predeceased by her loving husband Leonard E. Cohen, her sister Betty Mazer, and by her parents Robert and Mollie Ford.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 12, 2020.
