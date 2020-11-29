1/1
Joan Cooke Bennett
On Nov 20, 2020, Joan Cooke Bennett, beloved wife of the late Philip F. Bennett, passed away at the Stella Maris Nursing Home, in Baltimore Co. Joan is survived by her children Michael, Stephen and his wife Diane, Karen, Teresa and husband Ron, and John. Her son David is deceased. Also by grandchildren Joan, Stacey and husband Austin, Carla, Roni and husband, and Jessica. Joan was the loving great-grandmother to eight children. A memorial service will be held in the spring after the threat of Covid - 19 has passed.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
