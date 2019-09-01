|
|
Joan Dee Winstead, 84, died Tuesday, August 27, at the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center in Rising Sun where she was recently admitted for physical rehabilitation.
A native Cecil Countian, the former Joan Wychgram was a multifaceted woman. She worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground as an administrative assistant, later as a Real Estate agent for Pat Ulrich Century 21 and a sales representative alongside her husband at the Grayson W. Winstead Insurance Agency Elkton.
She had a creative side and was known to some as Stella as in "Stella by Starlight". She was the Queen of Perryville High School's prom in 1953. She dabbled in interior design, real estate rehabs, served as a Mary Kay Consultant and owned and operated a furniture resale shop in Perryville, the Second Hand Rose. She also volunteered at the Union Hospital gift shop and planned and prepared monthly fund raising dinners for the United Methodist Church of Chesapeake City.
And then there was Nana, or Joni, as her husband, Grayson, affectionately called her. The loyal woman that loved babies and keeping a good home. She was the woman that worked to follow through on the promise she made to her loving husband, "keep the family together". She did that successfully for nearly 3 decades.
Joan was predeceased by her loving husband, Grayson W. Winstead, her twin brother, Gary L. Wychgram, her son Grayson L. Winstead and 2 dear grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, James F. Wychgram, Baltimore, daughter, Melanie Sowa of Hockessin, Delaware and her sons Barry Winstead, his wife, Wendy and John Scot Winstead, his wife, Darla, of Elkton, and daughter-in-law Mary Winstead, Ruthsburg, Maryland. She leaves behind many grandchildren; Jocelyn Sowa, Kelly Vogt, April Winstead, Katie Reuwer, Brandon Loomis, Carly Fisher, Grayson Winstead, Owen Winstead, Mary Esther Winstead, Cassidy Winstead, Katherine Winstead, Asa Winstead, Alex Marfut, Scot Winstead, and Michael Winstead. In addition, she was Great-Nana to 16 precious children whom she treasured.
Joan also leaves behind a loyal and loving assistant, Janet Blevins, North East and steadfast friend, Wanda L. Jackson, Elkton. Joan's life was certainly bountiful with blessings!
Joan's family extends an invitation to her friends and extended family to join in a Life Celebration on September 24 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, Elkton. For location please contact via email: [email protected]
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the following organizations:
Calvert Manor Healthcare, Recreation Fund
Deep Roots at Clairvaux Farm, https://deeprootsinc.org/donate/
PAWS for People, https://www.pawsforpeople.org/donate/
St. Benedictine School, https://www.benschool.org/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019