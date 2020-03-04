|
|
Joan Dolores Jones of Aberdeen died Sunday, March 1 at Jacob's Well Assisted Living. She was 83.
Born in Aberdeen, MD she was the daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy (Foreman) Seiler.
A homemaker and member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, she enjoyed her cats and flowers.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas W. Jones, Jr.; children, Thomas Jones, III and his wife Wendy of Aberdeen, Nancy Dilworth and husband Michael of Port Charlotte, FL and David Jones and wife Donna of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Chelsea, Connor, Elizabeth and Rachael and her great granddaughters, Delilah, Violet and Victoria.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6 from 10am-11am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be in Spesutia Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020