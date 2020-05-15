Joan Dorsey
Joan Drennen Dorsey, 83, passed away at her home in Winter Park on Thursday, April 16th, from a long fight with dementia. She died peacefully with family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Evans S. Dorsey, her daughter, Jeanene Wright, sons Richard Smith and Kevan Dorsey, sisters Elizabeth Langley of Havre De Grace, Maryland, Edie Porter of Conowingo, Maryland, Arlene Thayer of Port Deposite, Maryland, and brother, Richard Drennen, of Havre De Grace, Maryland, Five Grandchildren, three Great Grandchildren, and 15 nieces and nephews. Joan attended Baltimore College and was a Dental Assistant most of her working years. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, post 47, Havre Dr Grace, Maryland, and President of The Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion, Post 49 in Monticello, Florida, and a Member of Conway United Methodist Church in Orlando, Florida. She was a big golf, football and baseball fan. She was a great friend, a great mom, a great sister, and the greatest wife a man could ever have. She will be dearly missed.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2020.
