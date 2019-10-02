|
On September 28, 2019, Sister Joan Durkan, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late John Durkan and Katherine Ivers; dear sister of John Durkan and his wife Eileen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may call at Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles Street on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3:30 to 5 PM and 6:30 to 8 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held on Thursday evening at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment to follow at Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. Contributions in memory of Sister Joan may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019