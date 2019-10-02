Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Villa Assumpta
6401 N. Charles Street
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Villa Assumpta
6401 N. Charles Street
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Villa Assumpta
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Villa Assumpta
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Durkan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Joan Durkan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Joan Durkan Notice
On September 28, 2019, Sister Joan Durkan, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late John Durkan and Katherine Ivers; dear sister of John Durkan and his wife Eileen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends may call at Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles Street on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3:30 to 5 PM and 6:30 to 8 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held on Thursday evening at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment to follow at Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. Contributions in memory of Sister Joan may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now