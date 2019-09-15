Home

Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Joan E. Lundberg

Joan E. Lundberg Notice
On September 12, 2019 Joan Ellen Lundberg of Spring Grove, PA beloved wife of 19 years to Kevin T. Lundberg. Sister of Keith and his wife Kitty Schreifer. Aunt of Luke Schreifer and his companion Jordan May. Great aunt of Landon Schreifer. Niece of Wayne Schreifer. Also survived by several cousins and many feline and several canine babies.

Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6-9pm. Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11am at the funeral home. Interment in Providence Cemetery, Gamber. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
