|
|
On September 12, 2019 Joan Ellen Lundberg of Spring Grove, PA beloved wife of 19 years to Kevin T. Lundberg. Sister of Keith and his wife Kitty Schreifer. Aunt of Luke Schreifer and his companion Jordan May. Great aunt of Landon Schreifer. Niece of Wayne Schreifer. Also survived by several cousins and many feline and several canine babies.
Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6-9pm. Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11am at the funeral home. Interment in Providence Cemetery, Gamber. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019