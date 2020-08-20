1/
Joan E. Sacco
Joan E. Sacco, age 81, of Bel Air, MD passed away on August 17, 2020. Joan was the loving spouse of the late Vito Donato Sacco; loved mother of Susan Huber of Bel Air, Janet Prince of Centerville and her husband, Scott, and step-son, Ron Sacco of Joppatowne and his wife, Jane; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 27 at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 10 am. Interment will take place in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Those who desire may send memorial contributions to: St. Margaret Catholic Church, 141 Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014. Condolences may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
