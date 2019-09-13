|
Joan Elizabeth Keller, a retired Baltimore County teacher died September 10, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury, PA. She was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Emma (Kramer) Keller.
A time of viewing will occur Friday September 13, 2019 from 6-8PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. 2nd St, New Freedom, PA 17349. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday September 14, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 315 N. Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA 17349 with Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the adjacent church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at the above address.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019