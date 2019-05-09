|
|
On May 7, 2019, Joan Ellen Bidinger, 76, passed away at Hospice of the Chesapeake Inpatient Care Center in Pasadena, Maryland. Joan Ellen is survived by her devoted husband of 53+ years, Raymond F. Bidinger; her beloved sons, Craig A. Bidinger and Brian L. Bidinger; her cherished granddaughters, Heather Wright and Sadie Bidinger; her adored great-grandson, Damyione Wright; and her dear siblings, Rose Stollenmaier and John Sipes, IV. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Friday, May 10th, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 11th, at 11 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan Ellen's name may be made to Rejoice Fellowship, 7606 Quarterfield Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. To offer condolences to the Bidinger family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 9, 2019